Parisi on denial of Stubbs' appointment: “This isn't how Dane County treats its own"

MADISON (WKOW) -- Following the county board's rejection of Shelia Stubbs' appointment as Dane County's director of human services, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi released the following statement:
“From the moment County Board leaders were briefed on this appointment, they sought justification to say ‘no’ to State Representative Stubbs returning to Dane County service. Questions—not asked of previous appointees—inundated the administration in unprecedented scrutiny for any candidate for county service, much less one who had already given her time and talents for so many years.
“Before one word was uttered publicly, County Board leadership told the administration privately they had serious concerns. When pressed, those concerns were vague, generalized, and not supported by specifics. Their words clearly forecast their intent. Their subsequent actions sought to find justification for what quickly became a self-fulfilling, pre-determined outcome.
“The pursuit of Board leadership to seek rationale and reasons to oppose this appointment stood in contrast to private, lengthy conversations and even meetings Representative Stubbs had with members of this Board. What was said in private and then in public were very different.
“Representative Stubbs has served the south side of Madison for decades and has seen firsthand how processes and institutions can be utilized as barriers to opportunity. A public servant who has given to this community had her faith, character, and integrity questioned and even ridiculed while her friends and family absorbed this relentless display on the evening news. County Board leadership displayed unprecedented hostility toward Representative Stubbs, the damage of which has reverberated beyond these proceedings.
“This isn't how Dane County treats its own and will not be the new norm for future prospective county leaders. I will review options for the county's hiring processes to help minimize the risk that those with a desire to serve who step forward in the future aren't subjected to what has occurred and instead are evaluated on their education and experience—the objective merits that are supposed to guide an appointment process.
“How this was conducted will damage our ability to recruit talent. This will constrain the effectiveness of any future search; time is the only remedy. After allowing a reset for healing, I will announce next steps to fill the position and minimize the impact of what has occurred on county operations.
“To State Representative Stubbs, her family, and all who go to work every day with the goal of making life just a bit better for others—thank you. You all deserved much better. The past few weeks was not Dane County government at its best.”