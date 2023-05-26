Park, Regent Street intersection partially closes for construction starting Tuesday

MADISON (WKOW) — The intersection of Regent Street and Park Street will be partially closed starting Tuesday, according to the city of Madison.
Half of the intersection will be closed to traffic as a sanitary sewer is installed.
The city states there will be several traffic restrictions at the intersection:
- No northbound Park Street traffic across Regent Street
- No westbound Regent Street traffic across Park Street
- No eastbound left turns from Regent Street to Park Street
- No southbound left turns from Park Street to Regent Street
The closure begins 6 a.m. Tuesday May 30 and is scheduled to continue until 5 p.m. Saturday June 3.