Park, Regent Street intersection partially closes for construction starting Tuesday

  • Updated
MADISON (WKOW) — The intersection of Regent Street and Park Street will be partially closed starting Tuesday, according to the city of Madison.

Half of the intersection will be closed to traffic as a sanitary sewer is installed.

The city states there will be several traffic restrictions at the intersection:

  • No northbound Park Street traffic across Regent Street
  • No westbound Regent Street traffic across Park Street
  • No eastbound left turns from Regent Street to Park Street
  • No southbound left turns from Park Street to Regent Street

The closure begins 6 a.m. Tuesday May 30 and is scheduled to continue until 5 p.m. Saturday June 3.

Metro Transit buses will be detoured.

