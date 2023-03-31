Park Street partially reopened as Madison firefighters continue to deal with persistent fires

UPDATE (WKOW) — Southbound Park St. has been partially reopened, but the Madison Fire Department is asking the public to generally avoid the area while fire crews continue to overhaul the scene and extinguish fires.
Officials say area businesses may be impacted today as nearby properties may not have utility services, and access to those properties may be restricted.
According to PIO Cynthia Schuster, crews were able to stabilize the fire overnight. The property was a warehouse-style facility that reportedly contained more than 50 vehicles and pallets of tires. The building was not protected by automatic fire sprinklers or fire alarm systems.
There continues to be no injuries or deaths reported.
MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police and fire departments are working together on a large structure fire that may involve "potentially hazardous material."
Sgt. Matthew Baker says the fire, at 1804 S. Park Street, has closed down the roadway. As of 3:00 a.m. Saturday, Park Street from Plaenert Drive to Beld Street is shut down and people are being asked to avoid the area.
The fire department reports the fire is producing "a lot of smoke" — which brings concerns for air quality in the area. They upgraded it to a three-alarm fire around 9:05 p.m.
As of 11:35 p.m., the Madison Fire Department said it continued to be an active fire. There were multiple vehicles, tires and other fuel sources on the property that fed the fire. The high wind gusts also complicated firefighting efforts.
Firefighters and police are still on scene as of 3:00 a.m. Saturday, according to the Dane County Communications Center.
Police say residents who are in the area should stay inside, and drivers should avoid the area until authorities can assess the fire's risk and contain it. Fire officials say anyone within a six block radius in all directions should stay inside with windows closed.
There are no injuries reported so far and the cause of the fire isn't known yet.
This is a developing story that will be updated as 27 News learns more.