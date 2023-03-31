Park Street remains closed as Madison firefighters deal with large fire

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police and fire departments are working together on a large structure fire that may involve "potentially hazardous material."
Sgt. Matthew Baker says the fire, at 1804 S. Park Street, has closed down the roadway. As of 3:00 a.m. Saturday, Park Street from Plaenert Drive to Beld Street is shut down and people are being asked to avoid the area.
The fire department reports the fire is producing "a lot of smoke" — which brings concerns for air quality in the area. They upgraded it to a three-alarm fire around 9:05 p.m.
As of 11:35 p.m., the Madison Fire Department said it continued to be an active fire. There were multiple vehicles, tires and other fuel sources on the property that fed the fire. The high wind gusts also complicated firefighting efforts.
Firefighters and police are still on scene as of 3:00 a.m. Saturday, according to the Dane County Communications Center.
Police say residents who are in the area should stay inside, and drivers should avoid the area until authorities can assess the fire's risk and contain it. Fire officials say anyone within a six block radius in all directions should stay inside with windows closed.
There are no injuries reported so far and the cause of the fire isn't known yet.
This is a developing story that will be updated as 27 News learns more.