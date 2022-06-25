Parker Kruse's body found on sandbar in Wisconsin River

GRANT COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Grant County Sheriff's Office said Parker Kruse's body was found Saturday afternoon, nearly one year after his disappearance.
Sheriff Nate Dreckman said a group of vacationers was canoeing the Wisconsin River when they found human remains on Steamboat Island, a sandbar about 1/4 mile northeast of the Blue River Bridge.
He said the group had been canoeing the river for several and were familiar with Kruse's disappearance on the river last July.
They called the sheriff's office just after 3:20 Saturday afternoon. The Blue River Fire Department helped the sheriff's office and the Grant County Coroner's Office get to the island.
Authorities transported the remains back to shore, where Kruse's family members identified them.