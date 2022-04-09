Parkinson's Half Marathon and 5K returns

COTTAGE GROVE (WKOW) -- Scores of runners raised money to fight Parkinson's Disease at the 10th annual Parkinson's Half Marathon and 5K Saturday.
The event returned in-person at the Drumlin State Trailhead in Cottage Grove after the pandemic put it on pause.
Megan Ramstack, Chapter Coordinator, said the event was started by the Nasett family back in 2012 to raise money for the American Parkinson's Disease Associations. Since then, it has helped raise over $400,000 to go towards the organization's work.
"They are doing research, education, public outreach and financial assistance," Ramstack said.
According to Ramstack, over 730 people participated.
One of those participants was Patty Batt, a coach at Rock Steady Boxing, who called on over 100 people to join her.
"Today, we put together a team of 130 people to represent our gym and represent the Parkinson's community," Batt said. "We're just out here to fight against Parkinson's."
Batt said the cause is close to her heart and hopes to help at Rock Steady Boxing as well.
"The one thing that's been shown to slow down the progression of Parkinson's is high, intense activity and that's what our program offers and we offer it to all levels of Parkinson's, all ages," Rock said.
The event was made possible by countless volunteers.