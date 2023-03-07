Part of Highway 69 in Dane County closed for construction

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Drivers in Dane County will have to take another route through southern Dane County for the next several months.
Construction crews are working on some improvements to Highway 69 between Belleville and the Town of Verona.
According to a press release from the WI Department of Transportation, the project begins near County D in the Village of Belleville, extends north approximately 8.13 miles through the Town of Montrose and the unincorporated community of Paoli, and ends just south of Pine Row in the Town of Verona.
Officials say the road is showing signs of deterioration in the underlying pavement.
You can check out the full list of improvements and safety fixes on WISDOT's website.