Partnership bringing 2 concert venues to Deer District in 2023

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) — Two new venues are coming to the Deer District at the end of next year.
The Milwaukee Bucks announced a partnership with FPC Live Monday, which will bring two concert venues to the northeast section of the former Bradley Center.
“We are excited to further enhance the relationship between FPC Live and the Milwaukee Bucks with the addition of these two spectacular venues,” said Michael Belot, Senior Vice President of Bucks Ventures and Development. “Deer District serves as a destination that’s redefining downtown Milwaukee, and bringing two new venues to Deer District will continue to solidify it as Milwaukee’s premiere location for entertainment.”
FPC Live, which is Wisconsin's largest concert promoter, estimates the venues can host over 135 events each year, bringing over 200,000 people to the Deer District.
The cost of the project is estimated to be $50,000,000 but FPC Live will not request financial assistance from the city of Milwaukee.