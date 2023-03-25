Parts of I-39 expected to remain closed for several more hours

UPDATE (WKOW) — After dozens of vehicles were stranded in place for over an hour Saturday, Alliant Energy was able to lift the utility lines and permit a temporary flow of traffic.
The Portage Police Department says that as of 1 p.m., I-39 southbound will remain closed at STH 16 and I-39 northbound will remain closed at STH 33 for several more hours.
Vehicles should follow the detour routes provided.
Officials say local residents should be aware that CTH O at the I-39 overpass is closed as well.
PORTAGE (WKOW) — Parts of I-39 are shut down due to downed utility lines during Saturday's winter storm.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, all southbound and northbound lanes are blocked at mile marker 89 on I-39 in Columbia County.
The Portage Police Department advises drivers to find an alternative route as it has not yet been determined how long the closure will last.
Alliant Energy is working on the scene to clear it as soon as possible, but they estimate it may take as long as three hours.