Parts of westbound E. Washington Avenue to close Friday

MADISON (WKOW) — Parts of E. Washington Avenue will close down for concrete paving Friday, according to the city of Madison.
The closure will affect westbound E. Washington Avenue between N. Blair Street and N. Franklin Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Traffic on the way to the Capitol will be detoured onto S. Blair Street, then E. Main Street to S. Franklin Street. Traffic then can return to E. Washington Avenue or continue to E. Wilson Street to go downtown.
City engineer Jim Wolfe said the closure will allow contractors to quickly pave both westbound lanes.
Additionally, the sidewalk on the north side of E. Washington Avenue will be closed between Blount Street and Franklin Street during the road closure. Pedestrians will need to use the sidewalk on the south side of the street.