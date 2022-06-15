Parts of Yellowstone National Park may stay closed for 'substantial length of time' after severe flooding

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Southeastern Fond du Lac County in east central Wisconsin... Southwestern Sheboygan County in east central Wisconsin... Southeastern Dane County in south central Wisconsin... Northeastern Rock County in south central Wisconsin... Southeastern Dodge County in southeastern Wisconsin... Jefferson County in southeastern Wisconsin... Northern Ozaukee County in southeastern Wisconsin... Washington County in southeastern Wisconsin... Northwestern Waukesha County in southeastern Wisconsin... * Until 1145 PM CDT. * At 846 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Menomonee Falls, West Bend, Watertown, Mequon, Whitewater, Hartford, Stoughton, Fort Atkinson, Sussex, Hartland, Jefferson, Delafield, Jackson, Lake Mills, Edgerton, Mayville, Slinger, Saukville, Kewaskum and Horicon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED; EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR