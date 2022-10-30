Party at the Polls event aims to put the joy back in voting

MADISON (WKOW) -- Working Families Power welcomed crowds to Fountain of Life Church in Madison Sunday to deliver a different kind of message: "Vote."
Their Party at the Polls early voting event included a free concert, as well as, comedy and slam poetry.
Jennifer Knox, National Organizing Director for Working Families Power, said it aims to put the joy back in voting.
"We want to remind people that voting is a time of community togetherness, joy and fun. It's when we make our voices heard together," Knox said.
During events like the one in Madison Sunday, Knox said their organization has been able to register hundreds of voters, including many first time voters.
"It's both great for people who are regular voters, and for those who are brand new and need a little encouragement," Knox said.
Voters were also given buttons, wristbands and shirts to wear to encourage others to vote this November.