Party of one: A reminder to not ruin your primary election ballot

MONROE (WKOW) -- At Rainbow Confections on the downtown square, it's no issue to choose both red and blue, be it for ice cream or cotton candy. Ahead of Tuesday's Wisconsin partisan primary election, however, clerks reminded voters that's not how it works with ballots for the upcoming election.
"People need to remember that they can only vote within one political party," Green County Clerk Arianna Voegeli said.
In her office at the courthouse, across the street from the candy shop, Voegeli said every primary election, some residents waste their votes by marking their ballots in races for multiple parties.
"We see it a lot," she said.
Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell said while cross voting can be a problem, it's usually caught in person.
The good news is voters can mess up and still get another chance or two. Voters in Wisconsin are allowed up to three ballots. In most cases, if a voter feeds a ballot that cross voted across multiple parties, the voting machine will display an error message.
Voegeli said the easiest way to avoid ruining a ballot is to select a party in the "party preference" section near the top of ballots.
"If they do select that party and vote within multiple parties, only the votes within the party they selected at the beginning of their ballot will be counted," Voegeli said.
Riley Vetterkind, a spokesperson for the Wisconsin Elections Commission, said the commission does not keep a statewide count of how many ballots are rejected because of cross-voting in primary elections.
He noted it was too late for anyone who's already returned an absentee ballot to get a do-over; the deadline in most places was Friday, while the absolute deadline was the end of in-person absentee voting on Sunday.
McDonell said issues with cross-voting typically happen on absentee ballots.
As for which party voters will choose, UW-Madison Political Science Professor David Canon said something to watch Tuesday would be how many Democrats choose to vote in the Republican primary.
Since the most high-profile Democratic race, the primary for Senate, was already decided with the field clearing for Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, Canon said some progressive voters might choose to influence the Republican ticket, particularly the race for governor between former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, construction business owner Tim Michels, and Rep. Tim Ramthun.
"You might get some Democrats going either one of two ways: trying to elect the person they think Evers will have the better chance of beating," Canon said. "Or alternatively, voting for the person they think could be the better governor."
As with a trip to the confections business, what you choose may well depend on what's actually available. To that end, Voegeli said voters should also do a quick check to see which candidates may have already suspended their campaign.
"You just want to make sure you're doing a little bit of research before you go to the polling place," Voegeli said.