Passenger recounts plane's emergency landing at Dane County Regional Airport

MADISON (WKOW) – A passenger aboard a plane that had to make an emergency landing at the Dane County Regional Airport over the weekend calls the experience a “fast and scary” one.
The Alaskan Airlines Flight was headed from Milwaukee to Seattle before it was diverted to Madison.
Deepak Kumar, a Milwaukee man on board, said it happened in a matter of minutes. He said he didn’t know where they would be landing or why.
“The lights came on, the flight attendants came rushing up and down the aisles and were like: ‘Hey, everyone, we have to do an emergency landing, so everyone, please take your seats,” Kumar said.
He said flight attendants then got on the PA and told everyone to assume a “brace position,” which involves holding the seat in front of you with your arms in an X. At that point, Kumar said he held his breath and hoped for the best as they descended from around 30,000 feet in about five minutes.
“We weren't nose diving,” Kumar said. “But you could feel, like, you're not supposed to be descending that quickly.”
When they ultimately landed in one piece, Kumar said people began to cry, including him.
“There were so many -- so many -- I think thoughts going through my head, but I think the primary one was just like a huge sigh of relief,” Kumar said.
Not long after they landed, Kumar said they were given more clarity.
“The pilot came on and said: “Hey, you know, we have more information. What happened in the cockpit was that there was a ‘wheel on fire’ notification. We had a suspicion that the notification was probably a sensor problem, and not necessarily like the wheel actually being on fire. But obviously, we have to treat it very seriously,” Kumar said.
Next, Kumar said firefighters came to the scene to inspect the wheel.
“Firefighters came by and did some temperature readings, and I guess the wheel temperature seemed to be normal. So, I'm not sure if it was ever actually on fire,” Kumar said.
Fortunately, passengers were then able to deplane, and a friend was able to pick Kumar up. He says he is grateful he and everyone else are safe.
“The pilot did an amazing job,” Kumar said. "The pilot and the crew really did their best to try and make sure that we felt taken care of and that we felt sort of in control of the situation, even though they also didn't know what was going to happen.”
A spokesperson with the Dane County Regional Airport shared a statement with 27 News that said in part, "Earlier this evening, an Alaskan Airlines flight diverted to Dane County Regional Airport. The airplane landed safely and without incident. The passengers have been deplaned and checked luggage has been distributed.”
Alaskan Airlines also shared a statement with 27 News that said read as follows:
“Once on the ground in Madison, the aircraft was inspected by the fire department and no fire or heat was detected. A new aircraft will take guests to their destination tomorrow while a maintenance team inspects the original aircraft. We apologize to our guests for the inconvenience.”