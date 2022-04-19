Passengers, doctors react to removal of mask mandate on planes, mass transit

MADISON (WKOW) -- After years of masking, major changes are coming to transportation via land and sky.
The Biden administration will no longer enforce the U.S. mask mandate on airplanes and mass transit after a federal judge in Florida struck it down.
In Wisconsin, both the Dane County Regional Airport and the Madison Metro followed suit. Frequent bus riders, like Todd Brown, said they are glad to have more freedom.
"When I'm on a crowded bus even without the mandate, I still plan to wear a mask," Brown said. "But, when there's one or two people on the bus sometimes during off hours, I try to always space myself out and I won't use a mask."
"Hopefully we won't go back to where we were but its nice to have the option," Brown said.
Marcus Reynolds, another rider, is also in favor of wearing a mask when he feels it is warranted to protect both himself and others.
"I think the optional part is good. I think that we should make the choice on our own," Reynolds said.
Dr. Jeff Pothof, Chief Quality Officer at UW Health, assessed the risk of each public transit authority.
He said the risk of transmitting COVID-19 on airplanes when unmasked is high because of close proximity and lack of knowledge about one another's health.
"You have no idea the makeup of those passengers," Pothof said. "Are they high risk or not?"
In cars and on busses locally, Pothof said it is a little bit easier to assess risk of going unmasked based on data.
"You can kind of understand where cases are in your area, what's the likelihood that I'm either going to pick up someone who has COVID if I'm an Uber driver, or the likelihood that I'm going to sit next to someone on the bus with COVID," Pothof said.
Even so, Pothof recommends people continue to mask on public transit to protect themselves and others.
"There is a fair bit of COVID going around in the community, not nearly what we saw in January or February, but enough where I would take pause and say maybe I need to do a couple things to protect myself," Pothof said.