Passerby discovers home fire in Madison neighborhood, 2 displaced

MADISON (WKOW) -- Two people were displaced from their home Tuesday after a passerby saw smoke coming from a house in the Greenbush neighborhood.
Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said the passerby smelled then saw the smoke around 1:50 p.m.
He knocked on the door of the Drake Street home to let the residents know. No one answered the door, so he called 911.
Fire and EMS crews arrived a few minutes later, finding fire immediately upon entering the basement.
No one was home at the time of the fire, and the fire was fully put out by 2:20 p.m.
The home suffered extensive damage, with smoke damage throughout the home and smoke and fire damage in the basement.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.