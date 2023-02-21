 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO
NOON CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one
tenth to a quarter of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Waukesha and Milwaukee Counties.

* WHEN...From 9 AM Wednesday to noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Passerby discovers home fire in Madison neighborhood, 2 displaced

  • Updated
  • 0
Fire displaces 2

MADISON (WKOW) -- Two people were displaced from their home Tuesday after a passerby saw smoke coming from a house in the Greenbush neighborhood.

Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said the passerby smelled then saw the smoke around 1:50 p.m. 

He knocked on the door of the Drake Street home to let the residents know. No one answered the door, so he called 911.

Fire and EMS crews arrived a few minutes later, finding fire immediately upon entering the basement.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and the fire was fully put out by 2:20 p.m.

The home suffered extensive damage, with smoke damage throughout the home and smoke and fire damage in the basement.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Tags

Recommended for you