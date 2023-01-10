 Skip to main content
... Patchy Dense Fog This Morning...

Patchy Dense Fog has developed across portions of east central
Wisconsin and south central Wisconsin, with visibilities dropping
to 1/4 mile or less in isolated areas. Freezing fog will be
possible this morning and could cause slick spots on roadways. Use
extra caution while driving.

Patchy dense fog this morning, freezing drizzle possible tonight

  • Updated
School day planner

MADISON (WKOW) - Our weather pattern is turning a bit more active with some wintry systems passing through the region. 

This morning's clipper is causing patchy, dense fog in parts of southern Wisconsin and with sub-freezing temps, isolated slick spots are possible on untreated pavement as frost forms. Conditions dry this afternoon with decreasing sunshine and highs in the upper 30s.

Another system moves through tonight bringing a chance of a light freezing drizzle mix causing additional slippery stretches heading out the door Wednesday. We'll dry again by the afternoon with temps climbing back to the upper 30s to low 40s.

A spotty, light snow/mix is possible Wednesday night through Thursday with up to a half inch of accumulation and cooler conditions in the low 30s. Drier weather Friday into the weekend with temps slowly warming back up as sunshine returns.