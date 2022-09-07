Patchy morning fog then warming up this afternoon

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - A dense fog advisory is in effect for Sauk County and areas east until 9 am as visibility drops to a half mile or less at times.
Once the fog lifts, expect lots of sunshine warming us up to the low 80s this afternoon. Lows in the upper 50s tonight with areas of fog still possible.
Sunny and even warmer in the mid 80s Thursday with some hazy skies as smoke drifts overhead from wildfires in the Pacific Northwest. Mid 80s and more hazy skies Friday with plenty of sunshine continuing.
Rain chances return later in the afternoon and evening Saturday with our best chance for rain Saturday night and Sunday. As we cloud up later this weekend and early next week, temps will fall to the upper 60s to low 70s with a taste of autumn returning.