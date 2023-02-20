Patients now 'self-room' at UW Health primary care clinics

MADISON (WKOW) — UW Health patients no longer need to spend time in waiting rooms while at their primary care clinics— instead they go straight to an exam room.
Now when patients arrive at clinics, UW Health says they're given a card with a room number by the front desk and then guided by signs in the clinic. The front desk alerts a medical assistant that the patient has arrived. Once in the room, the visit goes on as usual.
The hospital system says it's been experimenting with this idea, which it calls "self-rooming, since 2009, starting at clinics in McFarland and Monona.
“The whole idea of a waiting room just seemed so unnecessary,” Dr. Sandra Kamnetz said. “Why have patients sit in close proximity with others who might have a cold or the flu?”
Kamnetz also points out the value in this change for families, who now don't have to settle kids into one space, then move and settle them again.
UW Health says the initial impressions of the change were positive, from both patients and providers. This led to the construction of four clinics in 2015 designed for patients to guide themselves to exam rooms.
Then, once the COVID-19 pandemic hit more and more clinics began transitioning to the "self-rooming" method. By late 2022, UW Health says the practice began permanent at all primary care clinics.