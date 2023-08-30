'Patients want to be at home': UW Health launches home-based care program

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) -- Some UW Health patients can now get the same care at home as they would at the hospital.
The Home-Based Hospital Care program, which began in July, allows patients to stay in a more comfortable place. They get to eat their favorite foods, sleep in their own beds, spend time with loved ones and pets, and stay more active.
Program director Mandy McGowan said the program also helps older patients from needing to be transferred to nursing homes and can reduce complications at a hospital like delirium or certain infections.
McGowan said decades of research support shows at-home care is safe and effective, and the demand for advanced health care at home has grown.
“These studies have shown that not only do patients want to be at home, they also have better outcomes,” she said. “Patients also tend to prefer to be home, if they can be.”
Though the program only admits up to four adult patients at a time currently, next year it could help more than 300 patients a year.
Patients are identified as program candidates in the emergency departments at University Hospital and East Madison Hospital. The patient's home will also be evaluated to make sure it's safe for recovery.
After they're selected, the patient is taken home by a medical transport service, and all the equipment they need for their care is set up in their homes.
A physician visits the patient at home at least once a day, nurses visit at least twice daily and other experts are always on call.
Patients will also be given ways to get immediate care, including a smartwatch to contact a nurse.
McGowan said the hope is the program will eventually pressure off hospital capacity, which is a challenge for many health systems.
“This is just the beginning, but we are hopeful this program can be a bigger part of the future of health care,” she said.