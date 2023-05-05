Patrick Miles responds to Stubbs' denial as Director of Dane County Human Services

MADISON (WKOW) -- Chair of the Dane County Board of Supervisors is responding to the decision to deny Assemblywoman Shelia Stubbs as the new Director of Human Services for the county.
"At the end of the day, these issues that we contest with as public servants," Chair of the Board of Supervisors Patrick Miles said. "It's not about me it's about the people that we serve."
After Dane County Executive, Joe Parisi, recommended Stubbs for the job a nearly three-week process of questioning and public comment began.
"I as County Board Chair at the next immediate County Board meeting refer [the appointee] to the appropriate standing committees," Miles said. "In this case, that was our Health and Human Needs Committee...and the Personnel and Finance Committee."
Each committee held separate meetings with time to question Stubbs and allow for public comment. Stubbs consistently had supporters at the committee hearing and board meetings advocating for her confirmation.
"I'm a consistent person, I'm a proven leader," Stubbs said. "That's why the community came out because the community [knows] what I am capable of doing to get resources back to the marginalized communities to make sure everyone gets equity."
Stubbs is a former parole officer and served on the Board of Supervisors for 16 years before her election to the State Assembly. But, Miles says he was concerned about her qualifications.
"Especially after seeing the resumes of the top applicants, [I] saw that she did not have relevant work experience to operate an agency that has complex policy issues and services," Miles said. "For a very large budget and a very large staff broken into eight divisions, I think it requires somebody have more relevant experience."
Miles says he is now working with fellow Supervisor Dana Pellebon to develop clearer standards for the hiring process of non-civil service positions.
Stubbs says her focus will remain on her constituents in the 77th district.
"I want you to know that I am optimistic," Stubbs said. "That's all you got? You take away one job, that's why I went to school. I have three degrees, I am more than qualified."