Paul Ryan: Debt ceiling talks will get 'closer to the wire'

MADISON (WKOW) -- Few Wisconsin natives are familiar with struggles over raising the federal debt ceiling the way Paul Ryan is.
Ryan was a central figure in the 2011 talks under former President Barack Obama, during which the U.S. got so close to defaulting on its debt, the nation had its credit rating downgraded by Standard & Poor's from its previously perfect AAA status.
This time around, Congress and the White House have about four months to reach a deal before the U.S. is projected to run out of money to keep paying its debts.
The Republican-controlled House wants President Joe Biden and Democrats to include spending cuts in exchange for raising the debt ceiling. Democrats have maintained cuts should be negotiated separately from the debt ceiling, given the consequences of a default, or even a credit downgrade that could tank the stock market.
Ryan said he expected this game of chicken to continue until the threat of default becomes more realistic.
"I do not think we will default on our debt," Ryan said. "Frankly, I know there's going to be a lot of fireworks, a lot of hysteria -- and I've been through a few of these myself -- I really do not think we will default on our debt."
"It may be a little closer to the wire than probably other episodes, but again, the goal here is to try to bring some fiscal sanity."
Ryan acknowledged it could be tougher to scrape together enough votes for a deal, given House Republicans have a more narrow majority than they did in 2011 and 1995. There's also the looming question of whether far-right members would pressure House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) into pushing harder for cuts than he'd normally prefer.
"Is he going to keep the caucus or the conference unified this entire time?" Ryan said of McCarthy, "Hard to do, I don't necessarily see that happening. But it's going to be a bipartisan agreement at the end of the day anyway, because you have a Democratic Senate and a Democratic president."
Ryan will be speaking at UW-Madison on February 22nd. His speech will cover some of the topics he seeks to address in his book, including ways to maintain the nation's social contract.