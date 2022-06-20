 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 100 to 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From noon to 7 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Pavement buckle closes US HWY 12 westbound outside Lake Delton

  • Updated
road-closed-generic

LAKE DELTON (WKOW) — A pavement buckle has closed the westbound lanes of US HWY 12 at Shady Lane south of Lake Delton Monday afternoon.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) reported the damaged portion of the road just before 3 p.m.

The Sauk County Highway Department closed all the lanes in the westbound direction.

WisDOT estimated the highway would remain closed for about two hours. As an alternate route, authorities suggest exiting US 12 and going east on US HWY 33, then north on WIS HWY BD back to US HWY 12.

Tags

Recommended for you