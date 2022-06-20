Pavement buckle closes US HWY 12 westbound outside Lake Delton

LAKE DELTON (WKOW) — A pavement buckle has closed the westbound lanes of US HWY 12 at Shady Lane south of Lake Delton Monday afternoon.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) reported the damaged portion of the road just before 3 p.m.
The Sauk County Highway Department closed all the lanes in the westbound direction.
WisDOT estimated the highway would remain closed for about two hours. As an alternate route, authorities suggest exiting US 12 and going east on US HWY 33, then north on WIS HWY BD back to US HWY 12.