Peace Corps volunteers mark over 60 years of service with photo exhibit

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Peace Corps celebrated over half a century of service in Madison Saturday.
To mark this occasion, volunteers unveiled a traveling exhibit of photo archives in the Wisconsin Capitol.
Mary Frantz has been a volunteer with the Peace Corps since the very beginning. She praised the organization for the experience it provided her and help it provided others.
"The Peace Corps was started in 1962 by President Kennedy, and they started sending volunteers by the end of that year," Frantz said. "The idea was to take primarily young Americans from the United States so they would learn something about the rest of the world, and they would serve the rest of the world."
Frantz and her husband were practicing physicians in Monroe at the time the Peace Corps was started and decided to take up the adventure. They ended up being stationed in Afghanistan with their children.
"The goal of getting acquainted with another culture was very well met," Frantz said.
In Afghanistan, the couple taught medical students for several years. Frantz said it was a rewarding experience.
"I think we left an idea with the medical students of a kind of education they had not had before," Frantz said.
Chris Brooks, another volunteer with the Peace Corps, said the program offers once in a lifetime experiences.
"The experience you get in the Peace Corps is exposure to the world. The languages you learn, the people you meet, you can't really do that anywhere else," Brooks said.
Brooks volunteered in Nepal --planting trees and teaching English -- for two years before having to return to the United States abruptly due to the pandemic.
"Its an experience you're not going to get anywhere else," Brooks said. "It really is a chance to explore the world and hopefully make it a slightly better place while doing it."
The Peace Corps' traveling photo exhibit unveiled Saturday will be on display in the Capitol rotunda for two weeks.
It will move to the Sun Prairie Library in February.