Peace Corps volunteers mark over 60 years of service with photo exhibit

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Sauk, Dane and Rock Counties. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&