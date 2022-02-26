Pedaling for a cause: Local gym rats take to the bike to raise money for American Heart Association

MADISON (WKOW) -- Some of Madison's fitness junkies took to stationary bikes to raise money for the American Heart Association on Saturday.
Basecamp Fitness, a local Madison gym with three locations, hosted a day of pedaling workouts that organizers called "pedaling for a cause."
Every mile ridden during the classes translated to a one dollar donation to the American Heart Association.
Jenn Costin, head coach at Basecamp Fitness, said more than $500 was raised at her gym on Saturday.
"We work so hard during the week," Costin said. "And a lot of people prep all quarter to hit that goal. So if you hit 5,6,7 miles on a bike you get a t-shirt. So a lot of people do some crazy stuff for that t-shirt, but at the end of the day it's all about raising money for charity."
The money raised at Costin's gym will be added to the other two gym location's totals and donated later this year.