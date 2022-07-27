Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Sauk County

GREENFIELD (WKOW) — Someone has died after being hit by a car in Sauk County Wednesday morning.
According to Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister, deputies responded to Durwards Glen Road near Luebke Road in Greenfield around 9:30 a.m. for a crash between a vehicle and pedestrian.
Upon arriving, deputies found a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox with damage on the front passenger side and a person laying on the roadside who was being attended do.
A med-flight was requested for the victim, but they were pronounced dead on the scene and the request was canceled. The victim is not being identified at this time.
Meister said investigation shows the Equinox was traveling northbound on Durwards Glen Road while the pedestrian was on the east side of the road traveling south when they were struck.
Meister said the driver of the Equinox called 911, remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation into the crash.