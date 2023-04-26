Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Prairie du Sac

SAUK COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) -- A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Prairie du Sac Tuesday night and received serious injuries, according to the Sauk County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Chip Meister said in a release, authorities were called to US 12 at County Road PF in Prairie du Sac at about 10:15 p.m.
When emergency crews arrived, they found a Chevy Impala stopped in the roadway and a pedestrian lying on the roadside. Deputies began administering aid. The victim was taken to Sauk Prairie Hospital, which was right across the road. And then a med-flight transported them to Madison.
Sheriff Meister said the car was going northbound on US 12, just north of the intersection near Kwik Trip. The initial investigation shows the pedestrian was attempting to cross US 12 when they were struck.
The driver called 911 to report the incident and remained on scene through the investigation.
No names have been released. And the condition of the pedestrian is unknown at this time.
US 12 was shut down for about three hours while deputies investigated the crash.