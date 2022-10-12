Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car on Madison's west side

MADISON (WKOW) — A pedestrian is in critical condition after they were hit by a vehicle on Madison's west side Tuesday evening, according to the Madison Police Department (MPD).
MPD official Ryan Kimberley said officers responded to the intersection of Mineral Point Road and South High Point for report of a crash with injuries.
Kimberley said officers determined a vehicle turning onto South High Point from Mineral Point Road "struck" a pedestrian.
The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital where Kimberley said they remain in critical condition.
Kimberley stated the driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.