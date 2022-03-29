 Skip to main content
Pedestrian injured in early morning Dodge County crash

  • Updated
CITY OF JUNEAU (WKOW) — The Dodge County Sheriff's Office reports a pedestrian was injured after being hit by a truck early Tuesday morning. 

According to a press release from Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt, the office responded to the incident on STH 26 at Fairfield Avenue in Juneau around 5:44 a.m. 

Schmidt said the investigation showed the pedestrian was hit by a truck turning left onto Fairfield Avenue while they were walking in the cross walk. 

The 55-year-old driver was uninjured. The 42-year-old pedestrian was taken to a hospital in Beaver Dam for his injuries. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

