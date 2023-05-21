Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver on Madison's east side

MADISON (WKOW) -- A pedestrian was killed Saturday night by a hit-and-run driver on Madison’s east side.
Madison Police Lt. John Messer said in an incident report that officers responded to the incident at the intersection of Aberg Avenue and Shopko Drive around 8:50 Saturday evening.
Witnesses told police that the victim was hit while crossing the street by a vehicle that was traveling fast and "violating the red signal."
Officers were able to find the suspect vehicle in the 700 block of Jacobson Avenue. Police say further investigation led them to arrest the registered owner of the vehicle. He faces possible charges of Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle and Hit and Run Involving Death.