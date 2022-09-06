Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Madison's east side

MADISON (WKOW) — No one has been cited yet in a crash where a driver hit a pedestrian on Madison's east side Monday afternoon, according to the Madison Police Department (MPD).
MPD spokesperson Hunter Lisko said officers responded to the intersection of Cottage Grove Road and Acewood Boulevard for a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash shortly before 1 p.m.
Lisko said the pedestrian was walking across Cottage Grove Road at Acewood Boulevard when she was struck by a vehicle on Cottage Grove Road.
The pedestrian was hurt and taken to an area hospital. She is expected to survive.
Lisko said the driver who hit the pedestrian was cooperative with officers.
Madison police are reviewing digital evidence, but Lisko said initial information suggests the driver had a green light. He said intoxication and speed are not believed to be factors in the crash.