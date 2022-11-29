 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pedestrian taken to the hospital after being hit by vehicle on Madison's east side

  • Updated
  • 0
Siren
Emily Friese

MADISON (WKOW) -- A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Madison's east side Tuesday evening.

The crash at Cottage Grove Road and Vernon Avenue was reported just before 5 p.m., according to the Dane County Communications Center.

The Madison Fire Department and the Madison Police Department responded.

When contacted Tuesday night, a spokesperson for the Madison Police Department said it was too early to know the extent of the pedestrian's injuries and their current condition in the hospital.  

Tags

Recommended for you