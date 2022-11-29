Pedestrian taken to the hospital after being hit by vehicle on Madison's east side

MADISON (WKOW) -- A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Madison's east side Tuesday evening.
The crash at Cottage Grove Road and Vernon Avenue was reported just before 5 p.m., according to the Dane County Communications Center.
The Madison Fire Department and the Madison Police Department responded.
When contacted Tuesday night, a spokesperson for the Madison Police Department said it was too early to know the extent of the pedestrian's injuries and their current condition in the hospital.