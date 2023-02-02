 Skip to main content
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING
TO NOON CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
25 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to noon CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

Pediatrician shares ways to combat the winter blues

Sad teen MGN

Sara Maslar-Donar sat down with doctor Shairi Turner to find out ways to combat feelings of loneliness and isolation during the darker days of winter.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Many of us experience a mood shift during the darker, colder days of winter. You've probably heard it called "the winter blues", or more officially, "seasonal affective disorder."

27 News sat down with Dr. Shairi Turner, a pediatrician and the chief health officer at Crisis Text Line, a nonprofit that provides free mental health texting services. 

In 2021, 20.7% of Wisconsinites who reached out to Crisis Text Line were experiencing feelings of isolation and loneliness. That's above the national average of 19.7%. 

Dr. Turner shared some ways we can combat those feelings this time of year. She suggests you try to plan some activities that keep you connected with people, as well as keep you active.

"We always find that when winter rolls around, we're not outside as much, we're not engaging in outdoor activities," said Dr. Turner. "So, focus on those activities that you can do indoors that you enjoy." 

She also recommends sticking to a good sleep schedule. Going to bed and waking up at consistent times will help you feel refreshed and ready to greet the day.

