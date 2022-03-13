'People are eager to get outdoors': Canoecopia highlights demand for outdoor gear during pandemic

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Alliant Energy Center became a hub for all things outdoors this weekend in honor of Canoecopia -- the world's biggest paddle sporting event.
There, scores of vendors showed off camping, canoeing and hiking supplies.
Nick Gordon, owner and lead guide for Now Outdoors, said the pandemic caused a spike in demand for outdoor gear.
"People were forced to look for other things to do with their time and money," Gordon said. "We've been able to get a lot of people out there trying these new activities and doing it really well."
Gordon added that outdoor activities are a great way for people who may still have concerns about the pandemic to spend time with friends and family safely.
"Canoes are 17 and half feet, so we've got some distance there, one pot meals, one person serving, paddle trips are smaller groups usually," Gordon said.
He hopes people continue trying new activities as the season changes.
"We have been busy all winter long and this winter we had tons and tons of people out to do winter expeditions and winter workshops," Gordon said. "People are really eager to get outdoors."