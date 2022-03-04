'People are excited to travel': Dane County Regional Airport braces for busy Spring Break

MADISON (WKOW) -- After two years of limited travel, people are packing their bags and headed to dream destinations near and far.
As a result, the Dane County Regional Airport is bracing for what could be the busiest Spring Break since the onset of the pandemic.
“People are more confident traveling right now. They're taking their family vacations that they've been putting off for one year, two years now,” Michael Riechers, Director of Marketing and Communications for Dane County Regional Airport said.
To meet demand, Riechers said the airport is offering 16 non-stop travel destinations this year, compared to last year's 11.
“It's a notable increase in destinations for spring break getaways,” Riechers said.
As of March 4th, the airport was seeing anywhere from 2,500 to 3,000 passengers a day. Currently, Riecher said their busiest day of the week appears to be Thursday.
“A lot of people are flying out on Thursdays and then returning Sundays is what we've seen,” Riechers said.
As spring break approaches, Riechers said airplanes servicing Madison have also seen a 55% increase in capacity.
“Of total seats that are departing out of Madison, you have a lot of options, a lot more destinations, a lot more capacity for flying out Madison,” Riechers said.
Cooper Snipes, a student at UW-Madison, plans to visit Iceland with friends this Spring Break. He said planning the trip took a lot of time and effort because of the pandemic, so he looks forward to it finally arriving.
“Haven't been outside the country in a really long time,” Snipes said. “We all rented cars and are going to road trip around Iceland for a bit.”
Twins, Daniel and Frances Staples, plan to go to Naples, Florida. They too, are looking forward to traveling this spring break.
“Definitely excited for the beach and warm weather,” Daniel said. “Spending time with family friends and enjoying the weather for sure,” Frances said.
The Dane County Regional Airport is hopeful an uptick in traveling trends will continue as people grow more confident about traveling again.
“I think this is just going to continue to grow,” Riechers said. “It's going to be a busy summer and then going into the fall, it's going to be, you know, getting back to business as usual.”
Even though the mask mandate was lifted in Dane County, Riechers said masks are still required at the Dane County Airport and on flights due to the federal mask mandate.
"The federal mandates still in place, but you see the smiles and you see it in their eyes. People are excited to travel," Riechers said.