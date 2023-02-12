'People are loving the cause': Puppy Bowl Watch Party benefits Dane County Humane Society

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Super Bowl celebration for animal lovers took over Bierock in Madison Sunday: The fifth annual Puppy Bowl Watch Party.
As the name implies, people had the chance to watch Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl on a big screen. They could also stick around to watch the Super Bowl after.
"This is honestly one of Bierock's biggest days of the year. A lot of people come out to support this cause," Brian Carriveau, owner of Bierock said.
Bierock created a special blueberry pie bierock called the Pippen in honor of the celebration. It was named after a local dog who loved blueberries that recently passed away.
"People are loving the cause," Carriveau said, "We'll be making it the whole rest of the week as well."
One dollar for every Pippen bierock sold and 10% of all sales at the restaurant will go to the Dane County Humane Society. Carriveau said supporting the Dane County Humane Society was inspired by his rescue dog Kevin.
"That's why this cause is near to my heart. Kevin was a rescue animal and maybe a lot of the puppies shown during the Puppy Bowl are rescues as well, so tying that into the Dane County Humane Society helping dogs look for their forever home," Carriveau said.
Carriveau hopes to keep the tradition going.