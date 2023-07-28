People celebrate National Waterpark Day at the Waterpark Capital of the World

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WKOW) -- People at the Kalahari Resort are cooling off from this heat by celebrating National Waterpark Day Friday.
The Kalahari Resort, located in the Wisconsin Dells which is also known as the the Waterpark Capital of the World, founded the national day in 2017. A spokesperson told 27 News they wanted to have a day celebrate the unique offerings that waterparks have in the summer.
"National waterpark day [has] something for everyone from ages two to 92," said Carolyn Doro. "If you want to take on the thrills and spills, otherwise grab a cold drink and head down the lazy river."
People celebrated with DJs, waterpark day themed cocktails and giveaways. There were also deals on passes.
"We're offering a 24-hour flash sale $10 off day passes tomorrow through the end of October and up to 30% off for all overnight stays in that starting mid-August through the end of October," Doro said. "So even if you can't join us today at Kalahari resort, hop online, use the code 'waterpark' and get those great savings for day passes or overnight stays."