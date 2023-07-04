People celebrate the 4th of July at Madison beaches, effort to keep algae at bay

MADISON (WKOW) -- There's no better way to cool off and celebrate the Fourth of July than at the Madison beaches, and people can more safely enjoy Wisconsin's waters thanks to a group effort keeping algae at bay.
It's the first time this summer David and Ivy Rossiter are pumping up their paddleboards and launching off.
"We're trying to stay cool getting out on the lake today. We have the stand-up paddleboards which are inflatable, which is kind of cool. They're easy to travel with. And it makes it easy for us to come into Madison and get into Lake," Ivy Rossiter said.
For the last five years, the Rossiter's have lived in Arizona. Moving back to Wisconsin, they said is one of the best ways to explore the outdoors.
"We like to get out and hike and do outdoor activities like biking. And so, we brought that back home," David Rossiter said.
They said getting back to large bodies of water was a big, but nice, difference for them.
But before the couple can get into the water, it has to be clean. That's exactly what organizations like the Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District work to do.
"We want to keep the phosphorus where it belongs up in the farm fields, up on your lawn, where the plants can use it for good instead of in the water where the plants use it for bad," said Martin Griffin, Director for the Ecosystem Services at MMSD.
The organization's initiative "Yahara WINS" does just that with a goal of keeping nutrients like phosphorus out of the waterway. Griffin said they are reaching their goals, but it does take a group effort to get there.
"The more we all do our part to keep those extra nutrients out of the waterways means our water is just going to be cleaner for everyone," he said.
"Yahara WINS" funds conservation practices up in farm fields to keep those nutrients where they belong.
"For instance, instead of putting fertilizer on open brown soil, if you plant a cover crop and you have some plants that are growing, then when it rains, the phosphorus stays where it's supposed to," Griffin said.
He said every day, the organization cleans about a half Camp Randall full of wastewater. According to Griffin, about 30 million gallons per day will be cleaned and turned into river water that is discharged in the area streams.
The Rossiter's said they do consider the cleanliness of the lake before they get in, but it's hard to stop them from enjoying the waters.
"Luckily we can kind of stay on top of the water if we choose to. So, it's a consideration but we still like to brave it," Ivy said.