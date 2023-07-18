People flock to Milwaukee to see rare corpse flower

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) – One of the largest and rarest flowers in the world is waiting to bloom in Milwaukee.
For the last week people have been flocking to the Mitchell Domes to see the giant and unique flower. Part of the flower's rarity is not just its size, but smell.
"This will not be so beautiful, it really does smell like rotten meat," said Doris Maki, the Horticulture Service Director at the domes.
The corpse flower smells anything but sweet. On average the flower can take up to 8 years to mature and bloom. This particular flower has been growing since 2007.
According to our Milwaukee station, the flower has yet to bloom, but once it does, people will have 24-36 hours to see it before it dies.
The flower is native to Sumatra, Indonesia, and the domes house 11 corpse flowers.
The last time one bloomed was in July 2021.