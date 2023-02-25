People gather at Wisconsin State Capitol to commemorate war in Ukraine

MADISON (WKOW) -- Many people gathered at the Wisconsin State Capitol to mark one year since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
People said it was a day to honor the fallen and celebrate the resilience of the Ukrainian people.
Over the last year, they said they have taken their anger and channeled it into productivity, like organizing rallies and fundraisers and holding several cultural events.
"Ukrainians are amazing, freedom loving people so that the community has also rallied around Dane County, and Wisconsin at large has rallied around in amazing ways to support us," Ruslana Westerlund, the event organizer, said.
Westerlund said the community must continue to support Ukrainians because the war is not over.