People rally for a permanent Child Care Counts program in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) – Providers, families and state leaders rallied Monday at the Goodman Community Center in Madison for a permanent Child Care Counts program in Wisconsin.
The Child Care Counts program, which was created in 2020 by Governor Tony Evers (D-WI), provided more than $300 million in federal funds to child care programs across the state.
Nicole Wetzel, who has taught at the Goodman Community Center for eight years, says they used a portion of those funds to cover operational costs, such as teacher compensation. At a time when wages in the industry are low, she says that money made a difference.
“I feel like I'm a person of value, but I don't necessarily always see that in my paycheck," Wetzel said. “It just says we’re valued.”
Wetzel added the Goodman Community Center also used a portion of the funds to provide students with scholarships. At a time when child care costs are skyrocketing, she says that helped families.
“We talk about building strong communities, and having places for kids to go and be after school is just so important to give them skills and opportunities,” Wetzel said.
As of now, federal funds for the Child Care Counts program are set to expire in 2024. Sen. Melissa Agard (D-Madison) called that expiration a ‘looming child care cliff.’
“We know that child care for many families is already too difficult to find and it is too challenging to budget for and it's going to be further exacerbated,” Agard said.
Rep. Lisa Subeck (D-Madison), who began her career in child care, said the industry was in a crisis 10 years ago when she left. Now, she says it has reached a crisis of epic proportion.
“I couldn’t afford to pay my rent and pay my bills without working a second job to make ends meet and that is really what drove me, and I think so many others, out of the child care field,” Subeck said.
According to Subeck, the state of Wisconsin lost 20,000 child care slots between 2011 and 2020. She says the introduction of Evers’ Child Care Counts program prevented that number from rising.
“Through doing that, he enabled 3,300 child care centers to stay open, retained over 22,000 qualified staff and cared for in high-quality care 113,000 kids statewide,” Subeck said.
Governor Evers allocated $340 million to a permanent Child Care Counts program in his 2023-2024 budget, but Republicans on the Joint Finance Committee have stripped that down to zero. Sen. Kelda Roys (D-Madison), who also serves on the Joint Finance Committee, says Republicans could still restore funding to preserve the program, and she hopes they do.
“Seventy percent of our communities are already child care deserts. What is going to happen when they lose this Child Care Counts funding? We could lose a quarter or more of all child care slots in the state. That would be devastating,” Roys said.
The Goodman Center wasn’t the only provider to call for a permanent Child Care Counts program. The Red Caboose in Madison would also like to see that happen.
“We really want to elevate this issue of how essential child care is to our whole economy. People just can't work without child care. So, this is a really important day,” Blake Roberts, a parent and board member at the Red Caboose, said.
Right now, providers are calling on the community to reach out to policy makers to ask them to support a permanent Child Care Counts program in Wisconsin.
Monday’s rally came the same day of the nationwide ‘Day Without Child Care,’ observed annually on May 8 to shed light on the importance of child care.