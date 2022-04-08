People report hearing shots fired on Madison's southwest side

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is investigating two separate reports of shots fired on the city's southwest side Thursday night.
First, police said they received multiple 911 calls at about 8:25 p.m. People reported hearing "six or more" shots in the area of 4200 block of Doncaster Drive. They also heard cars speeding away.
When officers arrived, they searched the area but didn't find shell casing or any damage.
Then at 9:25 p.m., Madison police were dispatched to the 4300 block of De Volis Parkway. People in the area reported hearing shots fired and a car speeding away there, too.
Officers checked the area but did not locate any spent casings, damaged homes or damaged vehicles. There were no reports of injuries.
If you have information about these incidents, contact the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.