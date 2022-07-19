People soliciting money in Madison's medians challenged by heat

MADISON (WKOW) — People soliciting money in the medians of busy Madison streets are coping with long stretches without shade, vehicle exhaust and the risk of dehydration.
Jim Zimmerman, 37, often sets up in the median at the intersection of Odana Road and Whitney Way. Zimmerman lost part of his left leg five years ago and now uses a wheelchair.
"When I lost it, I became anemic with blood loss," Zimmerman said. "It really takes a toll on my health and everything."
Zimmerman said the heat exacerbates those health challenges.
"It takes a toll on you, that's for sure."
In the median near the intersection of Lien Road and East Washington Avenue, a man who asked that his name not be used solicits money with a cardboard sign and his leashed, small dog by his side. He said he's trying to get money to buy food for both of them.
"We're just really desperate," he said.
There's a water bowl for his dog in the median. He said he's doing what he can to keep his pet cool in the direct sunlight.
"I talked to Animal Control," he said referencing how he panhandles with his dog away from shade.
"One of my Humane officers did have contact with him," said John Hausbeck, Public Health Madison Dane County Environmental Services Manager. "I'm very happy to hear that he's got water for the dog so the dog can stay hydrated. Hopefully, the man stays hydrated."
PHMDC Spokesperson Sarah Mattes hopes people who are soliciting will visit libraries and malls to have breaks in cooler conditions.
"In partnership with Dane County Emergency Management, we also make sure places like shelters are looped into the messaging, and they often times extend hours in cases of extreme heat," Mattes said.
"It's definitely not an optimal thing for any person to be sitting out in the blazing sun in the heat conditions we've been having lately," Hausbeck said.
Zimmerman said passersby help him with food and ways to stay hydrated.
"I get a lot of water from people," he said.
Zimmerman said even some police officers have given him sandwiches.
Police Spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said their compassion is combined with ensuring travel at these intersections is safe for all.
"Madison does not have a panhandling ordinance, just one about median usage," Fryer said.
Zimmerman said representatives of Lutheran Social Services are helping him to secure permanent housing. In the meantime, he's tent camping on the city's east side.