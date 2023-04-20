'People think it's a rite of passage and it's not': Law enforcement prepares for Mifflin Street block party

MADISON (WKOW) -- The now infamous Mifflin Street block party is just over a week away and Madison Police have been preparing to keep people safe.
"In the months leading up to the event we put a hold on staffing, and we start having meetings to plan out enforcement posture, how we're going to work the crowds, where our arrest processing center is going to be and hope for rain," Mike Hanson, MPD's Captain of the Central District, said.
In years past the block party has seen massive crowds, collapsed porches and vandalized cars. Hanson says police and other local authorities use the incidents to inform their approach to the next party.
"We're working real close with building inspection around because obviously the porch collapse from last year is a huge concern," Hanson said.
This year, home inspectors will be at the block party keeping an eye out for overcrowding in old homes on old floors and porches.
"[They're] old buildings and we don't ever want to see that again," Hanson said. "So, we're trying to take as many safety measures and precautions and then communicate with the students. That means don't overcrowd your porch, your floors, anything of that nature."
Hanson says communication with students about safety has stayed pretty consisted, no glass, no open containers and be cautious about how much you drink. This year, he has a new message for parents.
"Do you want to encourage or discourage your young one from going to such an event? I think people think it's a rite of passage and it's not," Hanson said. "We deal with the victims and the suspects that will come out of the Mifflin Street event."
Hanson says working together with parents, students, and multiple other agencies throughout Madison to emphasize safety is an important investment in everyone.