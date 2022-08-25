People tied up during burglary, money taken from Madison residence

MADISON (WKOW) -- Two people were tied up during a home burglary in Madison early Thursday morning, according to the Madison Police Department.
Police say at about 2 a.m., officers responded to a home in the 2800 block of Dryden Drive for a residential burglary.
Two people who were home said three masked men forced open a door and tied them up. The suspects took money and items from the home.
Madison Police Sgt. Ryan Gibson said this does not appear to be random and the residence was targeted.
No suspects are in custody as of Thursday morning.