'People were still thinking of them and love them': Cascade Mountain names new ski lift in honor of two late skiers

PORTAGE (WKOW) — It was a bittersweet moment for those at Cascade Mountain as visitors took a ride on a new ski lift named in honor of two late skiers.
When it came time to name the new ski lift at Cascade Mountain in Portage, crews at the resort said there was only option that seemed fitting.
"We tossed around the idea of naming it after a couple of just really awesome guys who grew up skiing and snowboarding here," said Evan Walz, who is the Inside Operations Manager for Cascade Mountain.
The name they landed on was JL2. It's in honor of Jarrard Law and Justin Lentz.
"[I] wanted to cry," Justin Lentz's mother, Connie Heitke, said. "Because I knew that people were still thinking of them and love them as much as when it first happened."
Law and Lentz lost their lives to an avalanche while on a backcountry trip in Colorado in February 2014. Heitke said it has been hard but said it's the support from friends and family that helps her get through.
"[I] still miss him awfully a lot. He was my first. It's coming around and now that I can feel that it was okay because he used to enjoy life," she said.
Seeing people gather for the ribbon cutting of the ski lift's grand opening, Heitke said is a fabulous feeling.
"He [Justin] would have been grabbing my head and shaking my head and shaking me screaming and yelling and hollering just like he did," she said. "Jarrard would have just been sitting over there really calm with a smile on his face enjoying watching Justin."