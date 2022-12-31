People work together to make sure roads are safe this New Year's Eve

(WKOW) -- As we enter 2023, safety is on top of mind for many. That's why law enforcement and a couple in Rock County are working to make sure celebrations don't lead to unsafe driving.
Before deciding to get behind the wheel, law enforcement has a reminder. That reminder is how much operating while intoxicated costs.
According to Wisconsin State Patrol Troopers, OWI convictions can cost around $10,000. They said New Year's tends to be one of the highest days for reports of drunk driving.
"We try to get more patrols out. There are 25, multi-jurisdictional OWI task forces that occur throughout the year in various locations throughout the state," state trooper Joseph Youngblood said.
He said there are several ways to tell if someone is impaired behind the wheel.
"If they're veering, weaving within their lane, they veer outside of their lane. Or if they're slow to respond to things that pop up in front of them," Youngblood said. "Crossing the centerline is also a very common violation that leads us to have contact with somebody who ends up being impaired. And very slow speed."
Youngblood said there is always a way to get home safely -- whether that means calling an Uber or a sober friend.
And for some, that sober friend is Joshua Toscano.
"A lot of our friend group has already been affected by drunk drivers in the Janesville area, because it's kind of a pandemic," Toscano said.
Toscano of Janesville has been offering free rides with his wife to friends for the last three years. It's a service everyone can benefit from, so now they are extending the offer to the public.
Toscano said when someone goes out drinking, the last thing they are thinking about is trying to get home. But he said that's the problem -- "you're not affecting yourself; you're affecting everybody around you."
"People aren't thinking about the family of five in the car next to them that just wanted to go see the fireworks at night, they're not thinking about the 17-year-old kid that had to go to work at Domino's just to make a little bit of money because he couldn't get the day off of work," Toscano said.
By doing this, Toscano hopes it encourages others to do the same.
"It [would] just be nice to get more people out there that want to help and have been affected or know people that were affected, that just want to make a difference," he said.
Him and his wife are not asking for any money, but tips are accepted. All the money collected throughout the night will then be donated to non-profit organization Project 1649.