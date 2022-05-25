Perion Carreon pleads guilty to charges in shooting death of 11-year-old

MADISON (WKOW) -- One of the men charged in the shooting death of Anisa Scott in 2020 pleaded guilty to two felony charges Wednesday morning, according to online court records.
Perion Carreon pleaded guilty to being party to a crime of first degree reckless homicide and party to a crime of attempted first degree intentional homicide.
With the plea, prosecutors dismissed felony bail jumping charges.
The shooting happened August 11, 2020, on East Washington Avenue in Madison. Anisa was shot in the head and taken off life support two days later.
One of the other three defendants, Andre Brown, pleaded guilty to lesser charges last week.