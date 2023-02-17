Permanent ice shanty removal dates approaching

MADISON (WKOW) -- It's getting close to time to pack up that ice shanty and hit the road.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is reminding anglers that deadlines to remove permanent ice shanties are quickly approaching:

Wisconsin – Iowa boundary waters by Feb. 20

Wisconsin – Minnesota boundary waters by March 1

Inland waters south of Highway 64 by March 5

Wisconsin – Michigan boundary waters by March 15

Lake Michigan, Green Bay, Lake Superior and inland waters north of Highway 64 by March 19

Portable ice shanties can still be used after these dates, but they have to be removed at the end of each day.

If you need help removing your ice shanty, the DNR recommends asking for help from your local fishing club, vendors or other anglers.

The DNR is also reminding anglers that no ice is ever 100% safe and asks anglers to practice ice safety.

Any owners who don’t take responsibility for removing their shanty should be reported to the DNR Violation Hotline online or by calling or texting 1-800-TIP-WNDR or 1-800-847-9367.