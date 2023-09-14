Perry Family Free Clinic opens at Second Baptist Church

MADISON (WKOW) -- A free clinic opened at a Madison church to help make its neighborhood a healthier place.
The Perry Family Free Clinic launched Thursday at the Second Baptist Church.
Officials say the clinic is in one of the most underserved zip codes in the city.
The Perry Family Free Clinic provides quality healthcare for uninsured and under-insured Black men and all who are impacted by disparities in healthcare.
It's a community-based, volunteer-driven organization.
One patient is already speaking on the effect the clinic can have.
"I think that people need to take positive advantage of this opportunity with the Perry family free clinic because there's nothing like it, at least here in Madison," Florenzo Cribbs said.
Cribbs says the clinic is one of his favorite places, because it brings the community together.
Founder Aaron Perry says it was a successful opening and they had 10 men visit the clinic.
To be eligible for services, the patient must meet the following criteria:
-Live in Madison or Dane County
-Have no insurance, including no Medicaid, no Medicare, and no veteran benefits
-Have monthly income that is at or below 200% of the federal poverty level, meaning that (in 2022) a single person earns $2,265 per month before taxes, or earns approximately $13.07 per hour in a full-time (40 hours/week) position